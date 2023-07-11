PPP to not field candidate for CM GB election

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) decided to not field candidate for the Chief Minister (CM) Gilgit Baltistan election, ARY News reported citing source.

According to sources, the decision was made after the party consultation regarding the election of Chief Minister (CM) Gilgit Baltistan.

Sources said that PPP will vote Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) forward bloc candidate for Chief Minister CM Gilgit Baltistan election.

The decision was issued to the party members of Gilgit Baltistan and action will be taken if anyone went against the party policy, PPP sources added.

Sources revealed that the PPP Gilgit Baltistan had expressed their reservation about supporting PTI forward bloc candidate. In response, the party members were told that Chief Ministership is the right of that party that holds majority in the assembly.

Earlier, fissures emerged in Gilgit-Baltistan PTI with a forward block in the party led by health minister Haji Gulbar Khan.

The situation unfolds in the aftermath of the disqualification of GB chief minister Khalid Khurshid by the regional court.

The Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Court had disqualified chief minister Khalid Khursheed Khan in a fake degree case.

Haji Gulbar Khan has claimed to have support of seven to eight estranged PTI members of the GB Legislative Assembly.

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), which has majority in the legislature with 22 members, has nominated Raja Azam Khan as its candidate for the next chief minister of Gilgit Baltistan.

Amjad Hussain Advocate, PTI’s Raja Azam, PML-N’s Engineer Mohammad Anwar and JUI’s Rehmat Khaliq have submitted their nomination papers for the chief minister’s election.