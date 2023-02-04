PPP to oppose delay in Punjab, KP elections: Taj Haider

Pakistan People’s Party Senator Taj Haider on Saturday said his party will oppose the decision of delaying polls in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), ARY News reported.

In an exclusive interview with ARY News, a senior PPP lawmaker said as per the constitution, polls cannot be delayed even for a single day after the dissolution of the assembly.

“PPP considers delay in election ‘harmful’ for the democracy,” he was quoted as saying. Replying to a question about the current security and economic situation of the country, the PPP leader said the situation should be addressed by the government.

Worsening law and order situation does not mean delaying polls, he maintained. Taj Haider further said PPP is clear in its stance that it will take part in the by-polls in KP and Punjab.

Read more: PDM fails to soothe PPP over boycotting by-polls

Meanwhile, Pakistan People’s Party has invited applications from the party’s candidates for the by-polls

Seasoned PPP leader Farhatullah Babar has called the party candidates to submit their applications for party tickets.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has released the schedule for by-polls on 33 National Assembly seats vacated by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MNAs.

Comments