‘PPP to oppose extension in federal govt’s tenure’

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Senator and in-charge of election cell Taj Haider said if PML-N proposes the idea of extending the government PPP will oppose it, ARY News reported.

In an interview with ARY News Senator Taj Haider said that parties who are elected by the people of Pakistan through vote always want elections.

He said that the PPP have prepared their manifesto for the next elections which are about reconciliation, economic stability, the social sector and eliminating terrorism.

Taj Haider maintained that he is not in favour of banning Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and political parties need to keep their political and violent wings separate.

Earlier, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) opened its doors for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, who had recently parted their ways following the May 9 violence.

Talking to journalists, PPP leader and Labour Minister Saeed Ghani asserted that the politicians who quit Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) should be encouraged and given a ‘positive response’. “The PPP was the best option for those who quit the anti-nationalist party,” Saeed Ghani added.

It is important to note here that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) reportedly opposed the proposed restrictions on the PTI, citing concerns over freedom of expression and the right to protest.