PPP to surprise all in LG elections: Sharjeel Memon

KARACHI: Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon on Saturday claimed that Pakistan Peoples’ Party will give a big surprise in local government (LG) elections, scheduled to take place tomorrow (January 15), ARY News reported.

Speaking to ARY News exclusively, the provincial minister reiterated that the local government (LG) elections would be conducted as per the schedule issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

“Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has no objection regarding the conduct of LG Polls in Karachi and Hyderabad,” Sharjeel Memon stated.

The minister further said that the PPP left no stone unturned to address the reservations of Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P), but constituencies cannot be changed after the election schedule is announced.

Sharjeel said that the party leaders are in contact with MQM-P and apprised it of the PPP’s position based on facts and figures.

In reply to a question regarding security threats in the province, Sharjeel Memon said that the provincial government has already informed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

He further added that the federal government was not providing personnel of Pakistan Army or Rangers for security, while other law enforcement agencies (LEAs) were busy with flood relief activities.

He also complained that the Inspector-General (IG) Sindh did not address any plan related to security in polling stations.

READ MORE: BILAWAL BHUTTO URGES MQM-P TO CONTEST LG POLLS

Earlier in the day, Foreign Minister and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari urged MQM-P to contest LG polls, scheduled to take place tomorrow (January 15).

In a statement, the foreign minister reiterated PPP’s desire to hold local government elections, saying that attempts were being made to remove the reservations of allied parties.

Responding to one of the MQM-P reservations, Bilawal Bhutto noted that it was not possible to change the delimitations of constituencies after the election schedule. He stressed the need for a local government system, saying that it could have helped the flood victims in a better way.

The foreign minister urged MQM-P to contest the local government polls, pointing out that the PPP suffered ‘a lot of damage’ when they boycotted the election in the past.

