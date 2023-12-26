PPP to unveil manifesto for general elections tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party’s (PPP) electoral manifesto has been finalised, which will likely be announced tomorrow by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

General elections are scheduled to take place on February 8. After the end of the deadline for submission of nomination papers on December 24, the ECP is currently conducting scrutiny of the papers.

According to sources, the PPP’s manifesto for the general elections 2024 has been finalised after consultation with experts.

The announcement will likely be made by PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in tomorrow’s public gathering in Larkana to mark the death anniversary of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto or in Karachi, the sources said.

According to party sources, the PPP’s manifesto is prepared in the form of a booklet that include the achievements of its former government including rehabilitation of flood victims by constructing new homes for them, expansion of the Benazir Income Support Program, youth card, labor and farmer card extension۔

The manifesto includes “Bilawal ayega rozgar layega” slogan while mitigating poverty, social security, power generation، employment growth and business industry subsidies Packages are also part of the manifesto۔

Meanwhile, the nomination papers of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari from NA-194 Larkana have been approved.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s nomination papers were accepted after no reservations, said Jameel Ahmed Soomro, political secretary of the PPP chairman.