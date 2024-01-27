25.9 C
PPP unveils election manifesto 2024

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on Saturday unveiled its manifesto titled ‘Public Economic Contract’ (Awami Muashi Muaida) ahead of the February 8 elections, ARY News reported.

According to the PPP media cell, the website, voteteer.com, features a comprehensive 64-page election manifesto outlining the party’s promises for the upcoming elections.

Apart from the PPP’s manifesto, the party’s Public Economic Agreement has also been published on the website.

According to the manifesto, the party aims to increase the wages of daily wage workers, establish green energy parks, and universities in every district.

The PPP has included initiatives to address climate change in its manifesto.

