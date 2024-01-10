PPP unveils names of candidates from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has released the list of its candidates for the national and provincial assembly from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) for the February 8 general elections, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to details, the party announced its candidates for 38 constituencies of the National Assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa out of a total of 55 seats and released names of 101 candidates against the 155 KP Assembly seats.

PPP leader Faisal Karim Kundi will be contesting on NA-44 (Dera Ismail Khan-I) while Anwar Saifullah Khan will contest for the NA-43 (Tank-DI Khan) seat.

Among other PPP leaders, Eng. Fazl e Rabi is the candidate for NA-1 (Chitral), Haider Ali Khan for NA-2 (Swat-I), Mian Gul Shahryar Amirzeb for NA-3 (Swat-II), Alam Zeb Khan for NA-7 (Lower Dir-II), Najam ud Din Khan for NA-5 (Upper Dir), Syed Ahmed Ali Shah for NA-9 (Malakand), Sardar Malik Jan for NA-13 (Batagram), Muhammad Shuja Khan for NA-14 (Mansehra) and Usman Khan Tarakai for NA-20 (Swabi-II).

The list issued by the PPP secretariat for the KP Assembly seats shows the names of following candidates: PK-1 (Chitral-I) Siraj Ali Advocate, PK-2 (Chitral-II) Saleem Khan, PK-3 (Swat-I) Syed Hakeem Shah, PK-6 (Swat-IV) Dost Muhammad, PK-112 (DI Khan-II) Ahmed Karim Kundi among others.

A day earlier, PPP directed all covering candidates to withdraw their nomination papers in favor of those who have been nominated by the party to contest the election 2024.

PPP’s Sindh President Nisar Khuhro asked all the candidates, other than those who will contest the polls on the party ticket, to immediately withdraw their nomination papers.

The PPP Sindh President also asked the local leadership to inform the top leadership, if any of the party leaders or workers is contesting the polls against decision of the party. He said that strict action will be taken against those who disobeys the party guidelines.

“We will give surprise on 8th February as no one can compete with us (PPP) in Sindh,” Nisar Khuhro added.