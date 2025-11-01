PPP veteran Aftab Shaban Mirani dies after brief illness in Karachi

KARACHI: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader, former Federal Minister and Chief Minister of Sindh, Aftab Shaban Mirani, passed away after a brief illness, ARY News reported.

Aftab Shaban Mirani had been ill for a few days and was hospitalized in a private hospital in Karachi.

His funerals will be held in Karachi.

Aftab Shaban Mirani served as the Chief Minister of Sindh in 1990. He also served as the Defence Minister of Pakistan in Benazir Bhutto’s government from October 1993 to November 1996.

He was elected to the National Assembly of Pakistan (NA) from Constituency NA-202 (Shikarpur-I) in general elections held for the terms: 2018–2023, 2014–2018, and 2008–2013.

President Asif Zardari has expressed sorrow over the passing of Aftab Shaban Mirani. He stated that Mirani was a senior parliamentarian and a loyal leader of the PPP.

The President offered prayers for the departed soul and expressed condolences to his family.

Moreover, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has also expressed over the demise of former chief minister Sindh Aftab Shaban Mirani.

The premier has expressed condolences for his family and prayed for the departed soul. The PM said that his political and services for the people will be remembered always.