PPP victory in NA-157: Prime Minister congratulates Yousaf Raza Gillani

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif telephoned former Premier Yousaf Raza Gillani to congratulate him on the Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) victory in the NA-157 Multan by-polls, ARY News reported.

According to details, the Prime Minister telephoned the PPP leader and congratulated him and his son Ali Moosa Gillani on the NA-157 victory. PPP candidate Ali Mosa Gillani had beaten Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s daughter Sheherbano Qureshi in the by-polls in NA-157 Multan.

The PM added that the people of Multan have reassured their faith in the Gillani family. Ali Moosa’s victory is the whole PDM’s victory. The Former Premier thaned Shehbaz Sharif during the conversation.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) candidate Ali Musa Gillani secured 79,743 votes while PTI’s Meher Bano Qureshi was runner-up with 59,993 votes.

By-polls were held on eight national, and three provincial assembly constituencies on October 16.

PTI Chief Imran Khan emerged victorious in 6 out of the seven constituencies he contested in. While the PPP was victorious in two constituencies.

By-polls were held on the National Assembly constituencies NA-22 (Mardan-III); NA-24 (Charsadda-II); NA-31 (Peshawar-V); NA-108 (Faisalabad-VIII); NA-118 (Nankana Sahib-II); NA-237 (Malir-II); NA-239, (Korangi), Karachi-I; and NA 157 (Multan-IV).

The provincial constituencies were PP-139 (Sheikhupura-V); PP-209 (Khanewal VII); and PP-241 (Bahawalnagar-V).

