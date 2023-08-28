PPP wants timely elections, delay not acceptable, says Bukhari

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) secretary-general Nayyar Hussain Bokhari has said his party wants timely general elections in Pakistan and any delay is not acceptable, ARY News reported.

Bokhari in his statement said PPP understands the supremacy of the constitution. Our stance is clear on elections he said.

He said, today, people are facing the brunt of inflation and held the PTI government responsible for this current economic turmoil.

PTI government violated the agreement with the International Monetary Fund, which destabilised the country’s economy, Bokhari said.

Delay in elections will not provide relief to any political party, he made it clear.

Commenting on the smear campaign against IHC CJ Justice Aamer Farooq, the PPP leader said state-enmity should be discouraged.

Last week, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Central Executive Committee (CEC) decided to advocate the organisation of the general elections in 90 days after the dissolution of the Natioanl Assembly.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari chaired the session of the PPP CEC to make key decisions including general elections and consultations with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The political party decided to urge the organisation of general polls in November, sources told ARY News. The CEC declared the 2023 census statistics ‘suspicious’.