PPP will not join federal cabinet, says Nayyar Bukhari

ISLAMABAD: The People’s Party’s CEC has clearly decided that the PPP will not join the federal cabinet, citing Nayyar Bukhari ARY News reported on Thursday.

“We will extend support to the PML-N in government formation and within the Parliament,” PPP leader said, while describing the scope of the party’s support to the PML-N.

Citing the power sharing deal, Bukhari said that the PML-N will keep the Speaker’s office with it, while the Senate chairman will be from the PPP.

He said, “we want all parties in the parliament become part of the government”.

Bukhari said, “We had no option after the statement of the PTI’s founder.” “We should think about betterment of the country without being disappointed,” he added.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) were reached an agreement on forming a government in Centre on Tuesday as both parties have agreed on a ‘power-sharing formula’ following days of negotiations.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari addressing a joint press conference at Zardari House in Islamabad said that both parties are going to form the coalition government and PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif will once again be the country’s prime minister.

Bilawal also said that the PML-N would support his father Asif Ali Zardari for the president’s slot, who would be joint candidate of the coalition for the President office.