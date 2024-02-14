PPP will take all key posts, but not responsibility, says Muhammad Zubair

KARACHI: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader and former Sindh governor Muhammad Zubair said that the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) will accept all key positions and will not take responsibility for anything.

In an exclusive interview with ARY News, Muhammad Zubair stated that there is no alternative for the PML-N other than accepting the conditions of the PPP, and the PML-N will attempt to include the PPP in the cabinet.

He mentioned that without the cooperation of the PPP, a simple majority cannot be achieved for forming the government in the centre.

Zubair stated that the PPP will only vote to elect the Leader of the House, and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf members will sit in the opposition.

In my opinion, the PML-N faces significant challenges similar to the 16-month government, he added.

He stated that the PPP has shifted the entire burden onto the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) alone.

Read more: PTI hints at engaging with PML-N, PPP on national issues

Muhammad Zubair remarked that Shahbaz Sharif’s body language during the press conference indicated a lack of confidence, and no decisions were made during their meeting.

In response to a question, he said that this time the IMF program will also be challenging; tough decisions will have to be made, and the entire responsibility will fall on PML-N. Muhammad Zubair said that the PML-N needs to include the PPP in the cabinet to share the burden of the tough decisions.

The former governor further stated that it is already evident that there will be an extremely weak government, and the budget is coming up, which will pose challenges for the PML-N, including important issues like foreign policy and economic policy that will require tough decisions.