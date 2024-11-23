PPP won’t compromise over Sindh’s water share: Murad Ali Shah

KARACHI: Murad Ali Shah has said that the People’s Party’s government will not allow anyone to keep eye on Sindh’s share of water, ARY News reported on Saturday.

“We will not surrender a drop of the water of our share,” Sindh’s Chief Minister said while talking here to media.

“Bilawal Bhutto wants to address our reservations by dialogue with the PML-N,” Shah further said.

Murad Ali Shah said that the PPP enjoys 2/3 representation in Sindh. “The People’s Party always remained at forefront over Sindh’s water share struggle, Benazir Bhutto had staged sit-in against Kalabagh dam project,” he further said.

“We have a clear stance over the proposed construction of six canals from Indus River, that this project is not acceptable to us,” he said. “The PPP will not compromise over Sindh’s right over the Indus River’s water at any cost,” he added.