PPP workers booked in sloganeering at Ziaul Haq’s tomb

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) workers have been booked in a case pertaining to the sloganeering at the tomb of Pakistan’s former president General retired Ziaul Haq, ARY News reported.

The case has been registered at the Margala police station on the complaint of the senior vice president of Pakistan Muslim League-Zia.

PPP leader Malik Wasif Ali Khokhar and other party workers have been booked. The FIR states that PPP workers violated the sanctity of Ziaul Haq’s tomb. The act has sparked anger among the party workers and masses.

Police after registering the case have started their action.

On March 9, enraged Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) workers reached the tomb of the former president of Pakistan, General Ziaul Haq and chanted slogans of “Jiye Bhutto”.

The Pakistan People’s Party workers en route to Islamabad’s D-Chowk reached the tomb of the former president of Pakistan near Faisal Mosque.

Ziaul Haq was the sixth president of Pakistan who assumed power in a military coup on July 5, 1977, removing the then prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. Having declared martial law for the third time in Pakistan’s history, he remained the country’s longest-serving head of state, ruling more than eleven years.

