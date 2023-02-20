PPP writes letter to ECP over delay in Karachi Mayor’s election

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party has expressed its concerns over delay in the mayor’s election in Karachi, ARY News reported on Monday.

Senator Taj Haider, who has been in-charge of the central election cell of the PPP, in a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner, has expressed People’s Party’s concern over delay in the mayor’s election in the largest city of Pakistan.

“It is not justified to halt 250 members of the city council from electing mayor due to deferred election on 11 seats,” Taj Haider argued in the letter to CEC.

He demanded of the ECP to hold the mayor’s election without any delay.

Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman had earlier demanded the ECP to announce the schedule for elections on the remaining 11 union committees (UCs) in Karachi.

He said that the local government elections were held in the city on January 15 but the ECP is yet to announce the poll schedule for the 11 UCs where elections had been postponed because of the candidates’ deaths.

He also reiterated the JI’s demand that the ECP decide the cases of six UCs, declaring them open-and-shut cases on the basis of Form 11 and Form 12.

Karachi LG polls

Earlier in January, the ECP released the official results of 229 out of 235 union committees in the Karachi Division.

According to the party position, the PPP having the highest count of seats, 91, followed by JI having 85 and PTI with 42 seats.

Furthermore, the PML-N won 7 seats, three seats by the JUI, three by independent candidates and two by the TLP.

The election commissioner Sindh in January said that the election of Karachi mayor is likely to take two to three months.

Comments