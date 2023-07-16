PPP’s Aseefa Bhutto to contest next general elections

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has decided to field Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, daughter of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto, in the upcoming general elections, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to details, PPP leader Aseefa Bhutto will contest the upcoming general elections as the party’s think tank has started considering various constituencies of Sindh.

PPP co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari will make a final decision about the constituency, from which Aseefa will contest the polls. She will also run her election campaign and address rallies in multiple districts.

The decision came after Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif announced that the incumbent government will hand over power to the caretaker set-up in August 2023.

PM Shehbaz said that he assumed the prime minister’s office in April 2022 and power will be handed over to the caretaker set-up in August 2023.

The premier said that the incumbent government fended off ‘landmines’ laid by the previous government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) besides ending Pakistan’s isolation on the economic and foreign-level fronts.