PPP’s CEC ratifies agreement with MQM-P

KARACHI: Central Executive Committee (CEC) of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has approved an agreement finalized with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) in the wee hours on Wednesday, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources privy to the matter, the members of the CEC were summoned at the Zardari House in Islamabad which was chaired by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari.

“The PPP leadership took members of the CEC into confidence over contents of the agreement with the MQM-P,” they said and added, “The CEC approved the agreement.”

In a major development in the wee hours, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and the joint opposition have reached an agreement, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said on Wednesday.

In a tweet, Mr Zardari said, “The united opposition and MQM have reached an agreement.”

MQM’s Rabita Committee and PPP’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) will “ratify the said agreement”, he said, adding they will share details with the media at a joint press conference today.

MQM-P Senator Faisal Subzwari in a tweet confirmed the development. A draft agreement between the joint opposition and MQM-P had been finalised, details of which will be announced at a press conference at 4pm Wednesday, he said.

He added the draft agreement would be shared with the public after being ratified by PPP’s CEC and MQM-P’s coordination committee.

