PPP’s ex MPA Mumtaz Jakhrani to contest as independent candidate

KARACHI-Pakistan People’s Party’s (PPP) former MPA and Sindh Transport Minister Mir Mumtaz Hussain Jakhrani on Wednesday announced to contest election from PS-3 Jacobabadas an independent candidate, parting ways with the party as he was denied the party ticket, ARY News reported.

Disappointed with the party’s decision, Mir Mumtaz Hussain Jakhrani said that Aurangzaib Panhwar who was defeated in the last polls has been awarded the PPP ticket. “I was ignored by the party on the advice of some local leaders,” he said while announcing to contest the poll from PS-3 Jacobabad as an independent candidate.

Mir Mumtaz Hussain Jakhrani was elected member Sindh Assembly on the PPP’s ticket twice from 2013 to 2018 and 2018 to 2023. During his first term as the lawmaker, he had also served as minister for transport and population welfare.

Earlier on Tuesday, PPP Sindh President Nisar Khuhro asked all the candidates, other than those who will contest the polls on the party ticket, to immediately withdraw their nomination papers.

The PPP Sindh President also asked the local leadership to inform the top leadership, if any of the party leaders or workers is contesting the polls against decision of the party. He said that strict action will be taken against those who disobeys the party guidelines.