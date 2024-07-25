PPP’s Kaira opposes ban over a political party

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party leader Qamar Zaman Kaira has said that the country’s system not being run according to the law and principles.

In an interview with ARY News on Thursday, seasoned PPP leader endorsed the defence minister’s statement about constitutional meltdown and said, when a tug of war witnessed, it is the constitutional meltdown. “An accident could happen when things not run in a proper way,” he said.

He said Khawaja Asif has been a seasoned politician, his reference of constitutional meltdown has been his understanding of matters.

People’s Party leader while signaling back door contacts with the founder of the PTI, also opposed ban on a political party. He opposed marking a cross over someone.

“Marking cross over someone has been very dangerous, no one has been authorized to cross someone out,” he said. “We have to adopt tolerance. We don’t support any unconstitutional step nor will do so in the future,” PPP leader emphasized.

Kaira said, “We will not respond the fascist attitude with fascism,” he added.

“When backdoor contacts can be made with India, these contacts could also be made with opponents in the country,” he said. “Backdoor contacts not meaning ‘friendship’ or a ‘conspiracy’,” he elaborated.

Replying a question, he said several questions have been raised over the authenticity of the election.