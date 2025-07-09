PPP’s Nabeel Gabol walks out of NA body’s session

ISLAMABAD: People’s Party’s MNA Nabeel Gabol on Wednesday staged walkout from the National Assembly’s standing committee for interior over the state minister for Interior Talal Chaudhry and the Chairman CDA’s behaviour.

Nabeel Gabol, the PPP MNA elected from Karachi’s Lyari, while walking out of the standing committee’s session said that the Minister and Chairman Capital Development Authority’s attitude has been very rude towards a PPP member.

“It seems you have become arrogant after getting the 2/3 majority in charity,” Gabol said.

“We had demonstrated you the fall of a government earlier and can repeat the same again,” he warned.

“I am staging walkout from the committee’s session,” he said and walked out of the session of the parliamentary body.