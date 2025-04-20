web analytics
Sunday, April 20, 2025
PPP’s Nadeem Afzal Chan demands canal water audit in Punjab

By Web Desk
LAHORE: Pakistan People’s Party leader Nadeem Afza Chan has demanded an audit of the canal water in Punjab province.

“Punjab government should delineate the canals where water will be decreased to fill the Cholistan Canal,” PPP leader asked.

“Presently all canals in Punjab have lesser water than the scheduled quota,” Nadeem Afzal Chan said.

“A large portion of Punjab’s lands apprehended to be affected owing to the construction of a canal without any planning,” he said.

He said the canals’ issue basically belongs to Punjab, where farmers facing acute shortage of water with over 50 per cent lesser water in canals.

“In Mandi Bahauddin canal water flow has been only 40 percent,” talking about his native area Chan said.

He said Punjab’s farmers being supplied lesser water than the 40 per cent shortage announced by the authorities.

