PPP’s Talha Mehmood offers to mend JUI-F ties with Centre

ISLAMABAD: Former federal minister and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Talha Mehmood has offered to mend ties between the PML-N led coalition government and the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) to resolve their differences, ARY News reported.

In an exclusive interview with ARY News, the former federal minister claimed that he had been approached by several leaders to help resolve the JUI issues with the government. He expressed his willingness to play a key role in mediating between the two parties.

Mehmood also advised PPP to accept the challenge and reconsider its decision to join the federal cabinet, as PML-N has been consistently asking them to join the cabinet.

The former minister claimed that he was awarded a ticket for senate membership by JUI but was not made a senator. He revealed that he had to seek votes from other parties to get elected, as the JUI did not have enough votes to get him elected on their own.

Earlier, Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif called on Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman at his residence in Islamabad.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reached a former-ally’s residence to mend the ties that witnessed a rift after the February 2024 general elections.

During the meeting, PM Sharif lauded the role of Fazlur Rehman for protecting democracy in Pakistan and also appreciated his religious services.

To mend the ties, PM Shehbaz Sharif recommended the formation of a committee.

It is pertinent to mention here that Maulana Fazlur Rehman rejected the results of the general elections and demanded fresh polls, citing ‘widespread rigging and irregularities’.