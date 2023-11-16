PR decides to restore Awam Express

LAHORE: Pakistan Railways has decided to revive the Awam Express, which has been suspended since the floods in Sindh in 2022.

The Awam Express, operating on the route from Karachi to Lahore and Lahore to Peshawar, is set to resume operations following directives issued to the carriage shop officials at the Railway Headquarters.

Sources within Pakistan Railways disclosed that management has directed manufactures to prepare 18 bogies, accommodating economy class, lower A, and AC business class coaches for the relaunch scheduled in December.

The Awam Express is one of the longest continuous running services, covering a published distance of 1,721 kilometres along the Karachi–Peshawar Railway Line.

On the other hand, the authorities have granted one-month extension in services of the Shalimar Express train that operates on Karachi-Lahore route. The decision has been implemented with immediate effect.

In May 2023, the Pakistan Railways had revived the high-speed Shalimar Express passenger train after eight months.