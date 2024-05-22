PR earned over Rs40b in first half of current fiscal year: Senate told

ISLAMABAD: The Senate was informed today that Pakistan Railways has earned over forty billion rupees in the first half of the current fiscal year, ARY News reported.

Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar told the House during Question Hour that the revenue of Pakistan Railways has increased to 63.250 billion rupees during the last fiscal year.

He said though Pakistan Railways has substantially increased its revenue, yet it is important to reduce its non-development expenditures.

The Law Minister said Pakistan Railways is a national institution and emphasized the need for bringing improvement in its tracks.

Responding to a supplementary question, the Minister for Law said there has been an incremental decrease in rail accidents over the last few years.

The Law Minister informed the House that several projects are in the pipeline to provide better transportation facilities in the federal capital.

He said apart from Metro Bus service from Saddar to Pak Secretariat, the government had also initiated three public transport routes in the capital which are in operation from 2022.

The minister told senate that no member of the incumbent federal cabinet is drawing a salary, as they have all voluntarily decided not to withdraw it.

He explained that ministers pay Rs. 143,000 in rent for their single official accommodation and cover the utility bills for their residences themselves.

According to the rules, ministers are not entitled to have their utility bills, including gas and electricity, paid by the government, and these bills are covered by them personally.

He mentioned that ministers are allotted 300 or 350 liters of petrol for an 1800 cc vehicle, along with one driver and one security guard.

If a minister exceeds this allocation, they cover the additional costs from their own resources.