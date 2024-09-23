Prabath Jayasuriya spins Sri Lanka to victory over New Zealand in Galle Test

Sri Lanka secured a thrilling 63-run victory over New Zealand on the final morning of the first Test, courtesy Prabath Jayasuriya’s outstanding five-wicket performance.

Chasing 275 for victory, the Black Caps were bowled out for 211 shortly after play resumed.

Rachin Ravindra’s courageous 92 was the highlight of New Zealand’s innings, setting a record for the highest score by a Kiwi player at Galle.

However, his resistance was short-lived as Jayasuriya trapped him lbw early on Monday.

Jayasuriya’s five-wicket haul in the second innings (5-68) took his match total to nine, cementing his position as the match-winner.

O’Rourke impressed in his third Test, claiming eight wickets in the match, including a five-wicket haul in Sri Lanka’s first innings.

Ajaz Patel also shone for New Zealand with figures of 6-90 in Sri Lanka’s second innings, the best by a Kiwi bowler in Sri Lanka since Daniel Vettori’s 6-64.

The victory marks a major milestone for Sri Lanka, who have now secured their first Test win against New Zealand at Galle.

The two teams will face off again in the second and final Test of the series, starting Thursday at the same venue.