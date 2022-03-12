Prabhas receives 5000 marriage proposals, why none was considered?

One of the most eligible bachelors of India, actor Prabhas spoke about receiving over 5000 proposals for marriage after the blockbuster ‘Baahubali’, however, didn’t consider any of them.

In one of his recent outings while promoting Friday-released magnum opus ‘Radhe Shyam’, famed Pan-Indian actor Prabhas – speaking about his ‘marriage plans’ – revealed to have got thousands of marriage proposals after the staggering success of ‘Baahubali’.

“After the Baahubali, more than 5 thousand wedding proposals came,” said generally private Prabhas.

Prabhas spoke about his mom’s wish to get him married, which he postponed for ‘Baahubali’, resulting in thousands of proposals after the movie came out.

“These conversations always take place at home. It is very normal. Like every mother, my mother too wants me to settle down and have kids. During Baahubali, I told her that let me finish the movie and then I’ll think about marriage.”

The actor believes that ‘marriage will happen when supposed to’, and when the time is right.

“I will definitely get married .. but I do not know when. I will have a love marriage,” explained the actor.

Prabhas has often been linked up with co-actor Anushka Shetty, however, always maintained silence over the rumors. One of his close relatives though recently denied the gossip, saying the duo are only ‘good friends’ and are not considering any marriage plans.

It is pertinent to mention, the superstar’s latest release ‘Radhe Shyam’ alongside Pooja Hegde, opened to mixed reviews this weekend from the audience, yet, his acting and grandeur were lauded by the fans who believed Prabhas was the saving grace for the title.

