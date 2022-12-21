Prabhas breaks silence on marriage plans

Amid the dating rumours, South Indian cinema superstar, Prabhas has finally responded to his marriage plans.

In his rare chat show appearance of Nandamuri Balakrishna, the ‘Baahubali’ star, who was earlier rumoured to be in a romantic relationship with his ‘Adipurush’ co-star, Kriti Sanon, has responded to the most-asked question about his marriage.

In a new promo of the OTT show, ‘Unstoppable’ which is set to premiere on December 30, the host asks the South superstar when is he getting married, to which the latter responded “After Salman Khan,” and bursts into laughter.

Moreover, Prabhas, 43, was also questioned about his tricks to charm female fans following, to which he just displayed his infectious, shy smile without any solid answer.

Kriti Sanon, Prabhas have ‘strong feelings for each other’

To note, the conjecture around Sanon and Prabhas’ dating grew even stronger when the former’s ‘Bhediya’ co-star, Varun Dhawan almost confirmed their affair at one of the promotional outings.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Prabhas currently awaits the release of Om Raut’s ‘Adipurush’ which is slated to release on January 16, next year. After that, he has ‘Salaar’ with Shruti Haasan and ‘Project K’ with Deepika Padukone in the pipeline.

