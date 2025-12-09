Prabhas Confirmed Safe After Devastating 7.6 Earthquake

Indian cinema star Prabhas (Uppalapati Venkata Suryanarayana Prabhas) has been confirmed safe, easing the worries of his fans following a massive earthquake that struck Japan.

Prabhas, 46, was recently on a trip to Japan, likely for the promotion of a major upcoming film like Kalki 2898 AD or a retrospective event.

The concern arose after the Noto Peninsula in Central Japan was severely shaken by a 7.6 magnitude earthquake, injuring dozens of locals and triggering widespread evacuation warnings. The quake hit on Monday, January 1, 2024.

In an effort to update anxious fans, filmmaker Maruthi, the director of Prabhas’s upcoming movie The Raja Saab, disclosed the actor’s status using X (formerly Twitter). He stated, “Spoke to Darling; he is not in Tokyo and is doing safe, no worries.”

Fans breathed a profound sigh of relief following the timely update from the director, showing immense gratitude to Maruthi.

During a recent promotional address, Prabhas demonstrated his thankfulness to the Japanese audience, saying, “Many people have told me about Japan over the past 10 years. They have described you as a country with such loving fans. My dream of seeing you in person today has come true.”

The Indian cinema star added, “Like Lakshmi Garu (Shobu Yarlagadda’s wife), I too want to come to Japan every year and meet you.”

The Raja Saab is currently slated for a worldwide theatrical release in mid-January, likely around January 15, 2026, coinciding with the Sankranti festival.