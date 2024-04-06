Prabhas, Deepika Padukone’s ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ to be postponed due to Lok Sabha polls?

South Indian superstar Prabhas and Deepika Padukone’s maiden collaboration ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ (earlier publicized as ‘Project K’) has been postponed for release once again.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

As per the reports from Indian news agencies, the hotly-anticipated pan-Indian sci-fi film, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ has been delayed once again, this time due to Lok Sabha elections 2024 in the country.

Quoting a source close to the film production, the title will not hit theatres on May 9, as planned earlier, while the new date for the release will be announced soon in the official announcement by the makers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kalki 2898 – AD (@kalki2898ad)

Apart from the Prabhas film, the release of Krishna Chaitanya’s directorial actioner ‘Gangs of Godavari’ has also been delayed because of the same reason, as confirmed by the makers.

Announced under the working title of ‘Project K’, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ is the upcoming mythological sci-fi flick by Nag Ashwin. The star-studded cast of the title is headlined by A-list actors Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan along with Disha Patani and Kamal Haasan in pivotal roles.

Notably, the film has previously missed the release slate twice, first in 2022, and then in January this year.

Meanwhile, the general elections for 543 Lok Sabha seats are scheduled to be held in seven phases, starting from April 19, and concluding on June 1. The counting of votes has been scheduled for June 4.

Prabhas’ ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ (Project K) – a cheaper copy of ‘Dune’, ‘Star Wars’