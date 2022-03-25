Radhe Shyam: Prabhas returns major chunk of his fee

After the disastrous box office collections of the Pan-Indian movie ‘Radhe Shyam’, the leading actor of the title, Prabhas has reportedly returned a major chunk of his remuneration for the project.

Averse to everyone’s expectations, Prabhas and Pooja Hegde led magnum-opus ‘Radhe Shyam’ couldn’t bring the audience to theatres, following the negative reviews, thus, missing a flight at Box Office against ‘The Kashmir Files’.

The film ends its 2-week theatrical run in India on Thursday, with a total of INR214 crore in the domestic collection, against the massive production budget of INR350 crore.

#RadheShyam WW Box Office Week 1 – ₹ 191.14 cr

Week 2

Day 1 – ₹ 6.70 cr

Day 2 – ₹ 6.93 cr

Day 3 – ₹ 7.15 cr

Day 4 – ₹ 0.84 cr

Day 5 – ₹ 0.70 cr

Day 6 – ₹ 0.58 cr

Total – ₹ 214.04 cr#Prabhas — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) March 24, 2022

As per the reports from Indian media, Prabhas had charged a whopping sum of INR100 crore as his remuneration for period drama, however, following the disastrous Box Office collections of the movie, Prabhas has returned half of his fees, i.e. INR50 crores to the makers to cope with the huge loss.

The gesture which is being dubbed as ‘no obligation’ on his end, has left the audience even more impressed with the ‘Baahubali’ actor.

The South Indian film – set in Europe back in the 1970s, follows the tale of a palmist who can predict a person’s fate just with a single glance of the palm.

The Radha Krishna Kumar directorial also created history in Indian cinema with the introduction of Metaverse, where users will be able to create their own avatars to explore the world of period drama.

It is pertinent to mention, one of the Prabhas fans, Ravi Teja had committed suicide earlier this month, after the movie opened to negative reviews in cinemas.

