Prabhas starrer ‘Salaar’ release postponed; buyers to incur huge loss?

South Indian star Prabhas’ next action thriller, ‘Salaar’ has been postponed to an unannounced date.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

As reported by Indian entertainment outlets, Prabhas’ hotly-anticipated ‘Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire’ has been delayed from its original release date of September 28, despite record advance booking at the US Box Office.

The Prashanth Neel film, which was to hit theatres globally, weeks after Shahrukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’, is now aiming for a December 2023 or January 2024 release, due to a delay in post-production work. “Salaar holds a prominent position among the big films emerging from India, and the creators are determined to meet the high expectations of fans and moviegoers. Unfortunately, the film is not yet ready and requires additional time for post-production,” an outlet quoted the source close to the production team.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salaar (@salaarthesaga)

“Consequently, Prabhas, Prashanth Neel, and their team collectively agreed to postpone the movie from its original September 28 release date,” the insider confirmed.

Owing to the postponement, a refund for tickets worth $400K, sold in advance at the international Box Office, will be issued soon, as all the bookings for the film are currently cancelled.

The maiden collaboration of Prabhas and the ‘K.G.F’ maker Prashanth Neel, also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan and Jagapathi Babu. The title is backed by Vijay Kiragandur under his banner Hombale Films.

Prabhas to step back from acting after ‘Salaar’?