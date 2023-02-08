Prabhas’ team addresses engagement rumours with Kriti Sanon

Actor Prabhas’ agent refuted rumours of the South Indian star getting engaged with Bollywood counterpart Kriti Sanon.

Recently, film critic Umair Sandhu tweeted on Sunday that the couple would be getting engaged in the Maldives next week.

BREAKING NEWS: #KritiSanon & #Prabhas will get engaged next week in Maldives 🇲🇻!! So Happy for them. — Umair Sandhu (@UmairSandu) February 5, 2023

Prabhas’ close associate quashed his claim by saying the celebrity couple are just friends.

The rumours of them seeing each other started when the co-star of Kriti Sanon’s film ‘Bhediya‘ Varun Dhawan hinted at the duo dating each other while promoting the movie.

“Kriti ka naam isiliye nahi tha kyunki Kriti ka naam kisi ke dil me hai. Ek aadmi hai jo Mumbai me nahi hai, vo iss waqt shooting kar raha hai Deepika Padukone ke saath (Kriti’s name is not here because her name is in someone’s heart. That man is not in Mumbai because right now he is shooting with Deepika Padukone),” he said.

Kriti Sanon refuted the rumours by saying neither it was ‘Pyaar’ not ‘PR” in her statement.

“Our Bhediya just went a little too wild on a reality show. And his fun banter lead to some Howl-arious rumours. Before some portal announces my wedding date-let me burst your bubble. The rumours are absolutely baseless,” she stated.

It is pertinent to mention that Kriti Sanon has said she wanted to marry Prabhas, with whom she would share the screen in the upcoming film ‘Adipurush‘.

If I ever get a chance to marry , I will Marry #Prabhas – @kritisanon 😛🥰🤪#AdiPurush pic.twitter.com/AAlvrmyah3 — Priyanka Prabhas , Forever Prabhas ♥@SalaartheSaga (@Darling_FanGirl) November 25, 2022

It is pertinent to mention Prabhas, speaking on his marriage plans had jokingly said he would tie the knot after Salman Khan.

