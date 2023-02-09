Prakash Raj slams Vivek Agnihotri for ‘nonsense’ film ‘The Kashmir Files’

Prominent Indian film actor and producer, Prakash Raj vehemently criticized Vivek Agnihotri’s last release ‘The Kashmir Files’ and termed it ‘nonsense’.

In his recent outing at the Mathrubhumi International Festival of Letters in Kerala, India, Raj, who was one of the speakers at the event, spoke about Anupam Kher-led ‘The Kashmir Files’, calling it a ‘nonsense film’.

“The Kashmir Files is one of the nonsense films, but we know who produced it. Shameless,” the ‘Singham’ actor was heard saying. “International jury spit on them.”

He added, “They are still shameless. The other fellow, the director is still telling, ‘Why I am not getting Oscar?’ He will not even get a Bhaskar.”

“I tell you because there is a sensitive media out there. Here you can do a propaganda film. I know, according to my sources, they have invested around INR2000 crore only to make films like this. But you can’t fool people all the time,” Raj revealed.

It is pertinent to mention here that earlier, the actor-turned-politician also dropped a cryptic tweet targeting the film. He posted a collage of multiple destructive events in the country and wrote, “Dear supreme Actor turned Producer.. will you arm twist these files too .. and release them.”

About ‘The Kashmir Files’, the drama flick follows the fictional storyline of the Kashmiri Pandit community during the 1990s exodus from Indian-administered Kashmir. The star cast of the film features Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumar, Pallavi Joshi, Chinmay Mandlekar and Bhasha Sumbli.

‘The Kashmir Files’ slammed as ‘propaganda, vulgar, inappropriate’ film by IFFI jury head

Vivek Agnihotri helmed the direction of the film and also co-written the storyline with Saurabh Pandey.

The film was the second biggest Box Office success for 2022, however, received mixed to negative reviews from critics for ‘propagating Islamophobia’.

