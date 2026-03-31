Prakash Raj: South Indian actor's mother Suvarnalatha passes away

Mumbai: Renowned South Indian actor Prakash Raj’s mother, Suvarnalatha, passed away at the age of 86 on March 29, 2026, in Bengaluru.

According to Indian media reports, she had been battling health complications for some time. The actor had previously shared several updates regarding her declining health with his followers. Prakash Raj is reportedly in deep mourning following her passing, while colleagues and friends from across the film industry have expressed their heartfelt sympathies.

In a career spanning nearly four decades, Prakash Raj has achieved immense prominence, starring in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi, and English films.

Beyond his acting prowess, Raj is well-known for his outspoken political views and social activism. He frequently uses online platforms to critique the current administration, recently taking a sharp jab at the BJP regime for policies he describes as extremist toward India’s minorities.

Last year, the actor drew significant attention for his reaction to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s social media activity. Following a post where PM Modi referred to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as a “friend” while discussing a Gaza ceasefire plan, Raj responded pointedly.

“Called my friend, Prime Minister Netanyahu, to congratulate him on the progress made under President Trump’s Gaza peace plan. We welcome the agreement on the release of hostages and enhanced humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza.”

Modi further reaffirmed that terrorism in any form is unacceptable. In response, Raj invoked a famous proverb to voice his disapproval, posting:

“‘Tell me who your friend is, and I will tell you who you are’… is a famous quote. #JustAsking