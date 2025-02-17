Prateik Babbar’s half-sister opens up on not being invited to his wedding

Veteran actor-politician Raj Babbar and his first wife Nadira’s daughter Juhi spoke up after her younger half-brother Prateik did not invite their family to his intimate wedding ceremony with Priya Banerjee.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

Days after Prateik Babbar, the only son of Raj Babbar and his second wife Smita Patil, tied the knot with his fiancee Priya Banerjee, without inviting his father and the step-family to the intimate Valentine’s Day ceremony at his late mother’s house in Rock Cliff, his elder half-sister Juhi has now responded to the snub.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priya Banerjee (@priyabanerjee)

Speaking to an Indian publication, she said, “Right now, he is surrounded by a few people – whom we don’t wish to name – who have influenced him. But we don’t want to sandwich him in the middle because that won’t help anyone.”

“When I say sandwich, it doesn’t mean Prateik is caught between Priya and us – absolutely not,” Juhi clarified. “Priya is a wonderful girl, and he is extremely fortunate to have found a partner who truly loves and understands him. The real sandwiching is happening because of someone else – someone desperate for publicity and importance.”

She also maintained that despite Prateik not inviting Babbars to his second wedding, there is no animosity between the family. “Shaadi-byah mein har parivaar mein baatein hoti hain (Every family has issues and misunderstandings during weddings). His first wedding was a grand affair for us, hum khoob naache that (we had danced alot), and when his marriage ended, hamare papa uske saath khade thay (our father stood by him) and helped him through it. There is no issue from our side,” she explained.

Juhi also added, “Everyone knows that my mother (Nadira Babbar) has always been with Prateik. It’s such a strong and dominating presence that people get intimidated, thinking we will take the attention away on his special day. Bhai, behen ya baap koi importance lenge? Hum bas yeh chahte hain ki hamara bhai shaant rahe, khush rahe (Brother, sister or father won’t take away attention. We just want him to be peaceful and happy) – that’s all that matters to us.”

Also Read: Sahil Khan marries younger bride in lavish Burj Khalifa wedding

For the unversed, Prateik is the only son of Raj Babbar and late star Smita Patil, who died due to childbirth complications at the young age of 31. He was raised by his maternal grandparents and had always had a strained relationship with his father and the veteran’s other family.

In a new interview, Prateik also hinted that he does not consider Babbars as his family as everyone from the family was invited to his wedding. “We got married in his mum’s house, which made us feel her presence. Our families were there including my parents, his aunts who raised him, his nana-nani (grandparents) and everyone who mattered and is family was with us. And there was absolutely nobody who is family was missing,” said Priya in the interview with her husband.