Pre-monsoon rainfall to start from today across Pakistan

LAHORE: Pre-monsoon rains will begin across the country from today as the met office predicted that the spell would begin from KP and would then enter Punjab and Balochistan provinces, ARY NEWS reported.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), rain and windstorm are expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir, Islamabad and upper Punjab today.

Gusty winds are also likely in the southern part of the country. While very hot and dry weather is expected in other parts of the country.

According to the PMD, from Thursday, the rain will hit parts of Rawalpindi, Murree, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mianwali, Sargodha, and Khushab from Thursday.

Lahore and other cities of the province are also expected to receive rainfall between June 16 to 21. “Urban flooding is also expected in Rawalpindi and Lahore due to heavy rainfall,” the met office said.

The rain is also expected in eastern parts of Balochistan, it said and added that the recent rainfall will likely reduce temperatures in the country that is witnessing record hot temperatures.

Meanwhile, the met office said that there are no chances of rainfall in Karachi and the weather is expected to remain hot and humid. “The minimum temperature in the city will remain 29.5 C and is expected to rise upto 35 C,” it said.

