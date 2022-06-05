Pre-Monsoon rains expected to start in third week of June: PMD

ISLAMABAD: The Met Office has forecast above normal rainfall in most parts of the country in June as pre-Monsoon rains expected to start in third week of the month.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) in its monthly outlook predicted more rainfall in Pakistan in the second half of June than the first half of the month.

“Northeastern Punjab, Kashmir and the adjoining areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as well as Sindh are expected to receive above normal rainfall during the forecast period,” according to the Met Office report.

Most parts of Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan may receive nearly normal rainfall during the ongoing month.

Day time temperature is likely to remain above normal all over the country, especially during first half of June. Above normal temperatures in high altitudes likely to increase rate of snow-melt in the Northern areas subsequently increasing the chances of water flow in the Upper Indus basin.

The Met Office on Saturday forecast that the day temperatures will likely to remain unusually high in most parts of the country during next 04 to 05 days.

Day temperatures in Islamabad, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Sindh and eastern Balochistan are expected to rise significantly above normal. Occasional dust storm or dusty winds may blow in afternoon or evening during the period.

Dry period and heat wave conditions in the country may cause water stress to the standing crops, vegetable and orchards.

General public was advised not to venture in the direct sunlight and precautions should be taken to avoid heatstroke.

