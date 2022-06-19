Pre-monsoon rains will lash Sindh districts on June 21-22: PMD

KARACHI: Most of Sindh districts likely to receive first pre-monsoon rain spell on June 21-22, Pakistan Meteorological Department has said in a weather report.

Due to extension of westerly wave and moist southwestern winds, most districts of Sindh will receive rain.

Karachi may also get isolated dust-storm and light showers on June 22, according to the PMD.

Dust-thunderstorm and rain is expected in Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad and Khairpur districts on 21 June evening or night, which likely to spread over Jamshoro, Dadu, Qambar-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Nawabshah, Sanghar, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Badin, Thatta and Umerkot districts on June 22-23.

The Met Office had forecast the onset of the monsoon in the country during the last week of June with above normal rainfall.

The pre-monsoon rain spell may begin from second week of current month.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) in its outlook for June predicted an overall tendency of above normal rainfall in the country during forecast period.

Monsoon rainfall is expected to be above normal in Punjab and Sindh, whereas slightly above normal expected in remaining parts of the country, the Met Office (PMD) said.

“First phase of monsoon from 1st July to mid-August is expected to be wetter as compared to the last phase from mid-August to the end of September,” according to the weather outlook.

Possible extreme weather events over catchment areas may generate riverine floods in the major rivers, PMD cautioned. Heavy rainfall events may trigger flash flooding in hilly areas and urban flooding in plain areas such as major cities of Sindh, Punjab, AJK and KP during the season.

