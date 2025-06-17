New Predator sequel teased after Killer of Killers & Badlands

Filmmaker Dan Trachtenberg is expanding his work within the Predator franchise, with a third sequel now in early development following Prey, Killer of Killers (KoK), and the upcoming Badlands.

After completing work on Killer of Killers (KoK) and Badlands, Trachtenberg revealed he had three main ideas for continuing the Predator story.

He chose to develop the first two projects back-to-back in order to move quickly towards the third. Although details remain under wraps, he hinted that the new chapter will explore fresh territory never before seen with the creature.

Trachtenberg spoke to SFX about wanting to bring new ideas to the Predator world, ones that stand out not only within the franchise but across the wider sci-fi genre. He intends to revisit the third project once Badlands is complete.

Killer of Killers (KoK) premiered on 6 June, streaming on Hulu in the United States and Disney+ internationally. T

The animated anthology spans three different time periods 841 AD, feudal Japan, and World War II with each storyline featuring a different character taking on a deadly Predator. The film also includes a subtle reference that ties it into the official Predator timeline.

The next release, Badlands, is set for cinemas on 7 November. This live-action film stars Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi as Dek, a lone Predator, and Elle Fanning as Thia, an advanced robot created by the Weyland-Yutani corporation.

The plot is being kept quiet, but the story is said to turn the usual formula around, with the Predator becoming the one being hunted.

The recent wave of Predator content has also fuelled talk of a possible crossover with the Alien franchise.

Director Fede Alvarez, who is working on Alien: Romulus, suggested the idea of joining forces with Trachtenberg for a future project, possibly sharing directing duties in a split format.

With Killer of Killers now out and Badlands on the way, the Predator series is clearly evolving. Fans can expect even more surprises as the third project begins to take shape.