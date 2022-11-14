Preity Zinta gives a peek into her ‘ghar ki kheti’

Former Bollywood actor, Preity Zinta has given her fans a glimpse into her home farm or what she likes to call ‘ghar ki kheti‘.

Earlier this week, the ‘Veer Zaara’ actor shared yet another episode of her ‘Ghar ki Kheti’ on the gram, as she showed off the juicy oranges ready to be plucked in her little farm at the LA home.

“Welcome back to my ghar ki kheti, here is my naval orange tree which I showed last year,” Zinta said in the video shared on her handle.

Zinta continued that there were fewer and smaller fruits on the tree earlier, but, since the weather is pleasant in the city now, and LA has been receiving a lot of rain, the tree is full of ripened, juicy oranges, which are even better for her organic living.

For the unversed, Zinta frequently shares glimpses of her plantation adventures on her Insta handle. Previously, she has been successful to get some homegrown Bananas, Chillies and Lemons among other fruits and vegetables.

Have a look at some of her previous ‘ghar ki kheti’ videos.

On the work front, Bollywood’s dimple girl stepped back from films after getting married to beau Gene Goodenough in 2016. Preity Zinta moved to Los Angeles with her husband following the marriage.

The couple welcomed twins, Jai and Gia, via surrogacy last year.

