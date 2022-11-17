Preity Zinta jumps on the viral reel bandwagon: Watch

Bollywood actor Preity Zinta joined the viral sunglasses reel trend and shared her recreation on social media.

The ‘Veer Zaara’ star turned to her Insta handle on Thursday morning and posted a new reel of herself. Zinta put on her magic and took the already fun reel trend to an all-new level with her goofy expressions.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

“Goofing around with my dear friend. Here’s to madness, friendship, creative conversation & trending reels,” the actor wrote on the photo and video sharing application.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Preity G Zinta (@realpz)

Millions of social users watched the reel and showered their love on the Bollywood diva in the form of likes and comments. One of the fans requested Zinta to do ‘more of reel challenges and trends’, while another commented that the dimple queen ‘just made her day’.

Also read: Preity Zinta gives a peek into her ‘ghar ki kheti’

It is pertinent to mention that Bollywood’s dimple girl stepped back from films after tying the knot to beau Gene Goodenough in 2016. Preity Zinta moved to Los Angeles with her husband following the marriage.

The couple welcomed twins, Jai and Gia, via surrogacy last year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Preity G Zinta (@realpz)

Zinta frequently turns to the gram to share glimpses of her adorable twins, in addition, to sneak peeks of her plantation adventures and hardcore workouts in the gym.

Comments