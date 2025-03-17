What is Preity Zinta protecting her kids from?

Preity Zinta recently celebrated Holi with her family in Los Angeles and shared joyful moments on social media.

The actress posted pictures of herself and her children covered in colours, but their faces were intentionally hidden.

This led to a social media user questioning why she was not revealing their faces.

In response, Preity Zinta gave a clear and firm reply, saying, “I’m in the entertainment business, not my kids, so I’m letting them grow up normal and enjoy their childhood till I can manage, uske baad Rab Rakha.” She made it clear that she wants her children to have a normal upbringing without public scrutiny.

Preity Zinta is not the only Bollywood celebrity who chooses to keep her children away from the limelight. Stars like Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt have also been protective of their children’s privacy, avoiding media exposure and unnecessary attention.

Preity Zinta married her American partner, Gene Goodenough, in 2016 and moved to Los Angeles. Despite living in the US, she frequently visits India. In 2021, she became a mother to twins, Gia and Jai, through surrogacy.

On the work front, Preity Zinta is set to make her comeback with Lahore 1947, starring Sunny Deol. The film is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Aamir Khan.

Earlier, Bollywood star Preity Zinta had responded with fury after a political party in India accused her of having an INR18 crore loan written off and giving control of her social media accounts to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The actress called these claims “fake news” and set the record straight in a series of posts on X, demanding accountability from both the media and the Kerala Congress.

In her statement, Preity Zinta firmly denied the allegations, explaining that the loan was fully repaid over a decade ago.

Expressing shock that a political party would spread such baseless rumors. Preity Zinta also clarified that she personally manages her own social media accounts, slamming the claims of handing it over to BJP as an attempt to use her name for clickbait.