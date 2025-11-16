Prem Chopra discharged from hospital

Well-known for most villain roles in Bollywood, Prem Chopra has now been released from Liavati Hospital shortly after a week of treatment for lung problems.

The veteran star Prem Chopra was hospitalised due to breathing problems and reportedly received treatment for chest congestion on November 8.

According to recent reports, he was never in grave condition despite having a viral infection in his lungs, and with an already present heart condition, the actor was closely watched.

The 90-year-old star’s family confirmed that he had improved and could now leave the hospital. Actor Sharman Joshi, who is married to Chopra’s daughter Prerana, had told fans a few days prior, “All good, thank you, just some tests, back tomorrow.”

Notably, the former actor has left a lasting legacy in Indian cinema. He is well-known for his formidable villain performances and on-screen presence, having appeared in over 380 films.

He started his career in Punjabi cinema alongside Chaudhary Karnail Singh, who won a National Award. Over the years, his long career and achievements have earned him respect and admiration in Indian film.

On the other hand, Global Indian icon Priyanka Chopra stole the show at the event, where the official title of S.S. Rajamouli’s upcoming movie, Varanasi, was announced during the GlobeTrotter gathering in Hyderabad.

The party, which was hosted at Ramoji Film City, gathered over 50,000 admirers hoping to catch a peek of the Bollywood diva in her much-anticipated return to Indian cinema.

Hollywood face Priyanka Chopra looked stunning wearing a white lehenga along with beautiful jewelry, welcoming the audience with a graceful namaste.

However, the actress could not help but compliment Mahesh Babu, referring to him as “MB, the incredible, the legendary Mahesh Babu” on the stage.