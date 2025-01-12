Preparations to demolish bunkers in strife-torn Kurram

KURRAM: The authorities have initiated steps to implement the peace agreement brokered between warring tribes for maintenance of peace in strife-torn Kurram district.

The preparations have been completed for demolition of bunkers at Balash Khel and Khar Kali as part of the peace process, set to begin today under the peace agreement.

The bunkers and fronts will be dismantled on the instructions of the district administration in Lower Kurram. Concerned government officials will be present for demolition of bunkers district administration said.

Under the peace agreement, all fronts in the district will be demolished by February 1, and weapons used in the tribal clashes will be collected and disposed of. The agreement was a product of extensive negotiations and aims to bring lasting peace to the region.

Trucks carrying essential supplies, including food, beverages, and medicines, have been delivered to the district, offering some relief to the residents enduring the effects of prolonged conflict.

A protest sit-in has been continued in Mandori area of Lower Kurram as police engaged protesters for talks to end their protest.

The protesters had demanded the grand jirga comes to Mandori for talks. They also demanded compensation for the shops and houses affected during the lawlessness.

Section 144 has been imposed in the strife-torn Kurram district for a period of two months with ban over exhibition of arms and gathering of four or more people.

The decision comes amid concerns over attempts by miscreants to disrupt the peace agreement in the area.