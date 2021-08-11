Preparations finalize for salvage of vessel grounded at Karachi beach

KARACHI: The port authorities have finalized preparations for rescue of the stranded cargo ship at the city’s beach, quoting sources ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The heavy machinery required for the salvage of the merchant ship MV Heng Tong 77 has been standby at the beach, according to sources.

A tug boat and a floating crane has also been prepared for the salvage operation of the cargo ship in the sea.

An attempt made by the rescue teams to salvage the vessel stuck at the beach was failed yesterday. The port officials said that another attempt will be made on today when the waves in the sea would be high.

The operation will be completed in two phases. In the first phase, the vessel will be towed away in the seawater up to 4 meters in-depth and in the second phase, the vessel will be towed away to the Karachi harbour.

The 98 metres in length and 20 metres wide ship, with a capacity of 3,600 deadweight tonnage, was said to be waiting for a crew change outside the Karachi harbour while on its way to Turkey from China when tidal waves caused it to lose its anchors and start drifting towards the shore.

Earlier, the Ministry of Maritime Affairs had declared MV Heng Tong 77

unseaworthy and decided to seize the vessel under the regulations of Merchant Ordinance 2001. The captain of the cargo vessel was formally informed about the decision.

In its letter, the concerned authorities wrote to the cargo ship’s captain that the navigation and machinery system of the vessel was not working. It added that the unseaworthy cargo ship was dangerous to the human lives and assets.

In July, the Pakistan Navy along with other maritime stakeholders had safely completed the defuelling process of the merchant ship that ran aground at Seaview beach in Karachi.