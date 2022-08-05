Preparations for general elections: ECP published final list of delimitation

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has published the final list of delimitation of 266 constituencies of the National Assembly (NA) and 593 constituencies of the provincial assemblies for the general elections, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to the election commission, copies of the delimitation could be received from the ECP Secretariat Islamabad.

The schedule of delimitation had been announced on April 11, whereas, chief secretaries and provincial election commissioners were issued directives regarding the maps and other documents.

The spokesperson said that all maps and relevant documents had been provided from April 11 to 26, whereas, training sessions of the delimitation teams were conducted from April 20 to 24. The committees completed the draft delimitation from May 25 to 30.

The commission published the initial delimitation on May 31 and later received objections and suggestions from the nationals from June 1 to 30. The ECP received 910 objections that were addressed after hearings from July 1 to 30.

