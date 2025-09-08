Preparations made to tackle rain flooding in Karachi: Mayor

KARACHI: Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab on Monday said that his city administration has made preparations to tackle any hurdle in the city’s drains, which were experienced in previous August 19 rainfall.

Addressing a press conference, mayor said that the preparations have been made to address similar flooding situation.

Wahab advised citizens to avoid hitting the roads in rush from their offices and homes after rainfall. “This rush, jams roads, it had choked streets in previous rain when people thronged to roads causing traffic jam,” he said.

“It will be our effort to keep the water draining, if stands, it will be drained out within two hours,” mayor said.

He said all 46 nullahs and drains of Karachi fall into the sea. “There was lunar eclipse last night, experts call it the time of high tides, when the sea doesn’t accept water and push it out,” Wahab said. “Normally water falls from Nehr-e-Khayam into Chinna Creek but currently it is flowing from the Creek towards Nehr-e-Khayam in opposite direction,” he said.

The administration has completed all arrangements but there are some challenges posed by the nature, mayor observed.

“We have installed pumps at 14 underpasses of the city for quick drainage of the rainwater, while staff has also been posted along with machinery in low lying areas of the city,” Karachi’s mayor added.