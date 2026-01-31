President AJK Barrister Sultan Mahmood passes away

MUZAFFARABAD: President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry passed away, ARY News reported.

The AJK President has been ill for several months.

Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry remained premier and President of the AJK.

His funeral prayers will be offered on February 1, Sunday, at 3 am in Chechiyan Mirpur.

He had taken oath of the presidency August 25, 2021.

Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry was an Azad Kashmiri politician who hailed from Mirpur.

Prime Minister AJK Faisal Mumtaz Rathore has expressed deep sorrow and grief over passing of the President of the territory.

Whereas a three-day mourning has been announced in the AJK on his death.

Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry served as Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir between July 1996 to July 2001 and was currently serving as the President of Azad Kashmir.

He remained associated with several political parties throughout his career, including the Azad Muslim Conference, the Liberation League, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).