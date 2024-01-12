23.9 C
President Alvi accepts resignation of SC’s Justice Ijazul Ahsan

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday accepted the resignation of the Supreme Court’s (SC) Justice Ijazul Ahsan, a statement from his office said.

The president approved the resignation on the advice of the prime minister in the exercise of the power under Article 179 of the Constitution.

It added that the president accepted his resignation on the advice of Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar.

Following the resignation of Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, the Senior judge of Supreme Court of Pakistan Justice Ijazul Ahsan has also resigned from his post.

He was the third most senior judge of supreme court and next in line to become the Chief Justice of Pakistan in October 2024, sources added.

After the resignation of Justice Ahsan, the strength of the Supreme Court has been reduced to 14 out of the available 16 judges, against a sancti­oned strength of 17.

Justice Ijazul Ahsan earlier opposed the proceedings against Justice Mazahir Ali Naqvi and did not attend the supreme judicial council meeting yesterday.

