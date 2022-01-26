President Alvi accepts Shahzad Akbar’s resignation

ISLAMABAD: President Dr. Arif Alvi on Wednesday accepted Shahzad Akbar’s resignation as the adviser to the Prime Minister on accountability and interior.

The Cabinet Division issued a notification to this effect after the president’s approval.

Also Read: Reasons behind Shahzad Akbar’s resignation revealed

On Jan 24, advisor to the Prime Minister on accountability and interior Shahzad Akbar stepped down from his post. Taking to the microblogging platform Twitter, he announced that he has resigned as the PM’s aide.

“I have tendered my resignation today to PM as Advisor. I sincerely hope the process of accountability continues under leadership of PM IK as per PTI’s manifesto,” he said.

Also Read: Atta Tarar’s prediction regarding Shahzad Akbar proved true

“I will remain associated with party n keep contributing as member of legal fraternity.”

In Dec 2019, He had been appointed advisor to the PM on accountability and interior affairs.

Comments